Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Boundary Indicator For Fields & Courts (RKH-808)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a clear way to indicate where a field, court, or play area's boundaries are when playing at a field, picnic area, beach, or other remote location," said an inventor, from Mililani, Hawaii, "so I invented the SIDELINEZ. My design eliminates the need to set up cones or use chalk, and it would take the guesswork out of determining if a player or ball is out of bounds."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to create boundaries for sports fields, courts, etc. at remote locations. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using cones, chalk, spray paint or flags which do not properly indicate sideline or boundary areas. As a result, it eliminates guesswork and confusion. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for recreational sports enthusiasts, schools, sports teams, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-808, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

