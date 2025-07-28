Grass Lands Returns To Golden Gate Park In August Expanding To Two Weekends

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grass Lands - the groundbreaking on-site sales and consumption experience launched at Outside Lands in 2018 – will create an unprecedented two-weekend celebration of music and cannabis culture at San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Park this August. Grass Lands' August 1-3 iteration, presented by embarc , will feature some of the world's highest-quality cannabis, a community drum circle led by drumSTRONG, and exhibitions by Haight Street Art Center, Moon Alice, and Jerome Baker Designs. Grass Lands then returns to Outside Lands on August 8-10 for a seventh year, presented by Zig-Zag. The recently announced lineup will feature performances, tasty eats, incredible cannabis partners, an equity panel, and more.

The two weekends of Grass Lands activation build on Another Planet Entertainment (APE)' s legacy and groundbreaking work as pioneers in cannabis event integration. APE made history by hosting the world's first major mainstream festival to integrate legal cannabis sales and consumption at Outside Lands.

"The integration of legal sales and consumption represents the culmination of decades of cultural evolution that music fans helped inspire," said Steve Welkom, Chief Operating Officer of Another Planet Entertainment. "The counterculture movement in San Francisco paved the way for moments like this to be possible."

MORE ABOUT GRASS LANDS, AUGUST 1-3

The interactive experience for the concerts taking place August 1-3 is facilitated by embarc , the nation's preeminent cannabis concessionaire and retailer. Since legalization, embarc has partnered with local and state governments, event producers and promoters, and dozens of regulatory agencies to safely and responsibly integrate on-site cannabis sales and consumption into some of the nation's largest and most celebrated festivals and events, while fundamentally transforming the fan experience.

"Sixty years ago, some of the world's best cannabis farmers moved into the hills and hid their cultivation in fear of persecution," said Lauren Carpenter, Co-Founder of embarc. "Today, many are coming back down to Golden Gate Park to openly celebrate cannabis, community, and music in the very place where so much of this cultural movement began. We are proud to help honor the legacy of nearly half a century of courageous championing of freedom, community, and authentic living, especially when it wasn't popular or safe to do so."

In recognition of the tremendous role early cannabis pioneers and legacy farmers have played, Grass Lands will prominently feature Humboldt Family Farms , a collective of craft, sungrown farms from deep in the Emerald Triangle.

"Humboldt Family Farms is more than cannabis; it's a celebration of community, environmental stewardship, and the meticulous craft of sungrown cultivation," said Scott Vasterling, Founder of Humboldt Family Farms. "We're honored to celebrate the legacy of this region with the fans attending these Golden Gate Park events."

Additional participants for the August 1-3 concerts are Papa's Herb, Humboldt Seed Company, Space Gems, Sol Spirit Farms, Sonoma Hills Farms (2025 Golden Bear winner), Emerald Sky, Blazy Susan, Solful, Woodstock, Raw Garden, The Legacy Market by Equity Trade Network, and more.

For information on Grass Lands' August 1-3 concert event, visit: .

For information on Grass Lands at Outside Lands August 8 - 10, visit: .

EDITOR'S NOTE: High-resolution images, interview opportunities, and additional resources are available upon request.

Golden Gate Concerts and Outside Lands Media Contacts:

Kate Jackson - [email protected]

Dana Erickson - [email protected]

Jessica Puchli - [email protected]

Shazila Mohammed - [email protected]

embarc Media Contact:

Laura Braden, [email protected]

SOURCE embarc

