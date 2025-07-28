Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Moto X Icons Jackson Strong And Blake 'Bilko' Williams On Special Live Episode At X Games Salt Lake City 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The special live episode of the UNLEASHED podcast celebrated the memory of action sports icon and podcast host, the late Luke "The Dingo" Trembath. Asked to put The Dingo's energy into words, Strong said, "Definitely larger than life! He always had everyone's best interests in mind. Like, everything was positive!"

The podcast episode with Strong and Williams was originally recorded live on June 28th at a Monster Energy mobile studio overlooking the Utah State Fairpark and Event Center and streamed live on the Twitch platform. As of today, the 45-minute episode featuring the two Moto X trailblazers is available to global audiences.

Want the full story? Make sure to listen to Episode 506 of UNLEASHED with the late Dingo, Danny, and Brittney, Fueled by Monster Energy, featuring Strong and Williams. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify , iTunes , and YouTube .

These two Moto X legends require no introduction! Strong is the most winning Moto X Best Trick athlete in X Games history. "Jacko" made history as the first rider to land a frontflip in competition and evolved the sport with trick creations like the Jack body varial. But even with 18 X Games medals (including eight gold!) under his belt, he's still chasing trophies and never-been-done tricks. He is joined by fellow Australian Williams, known for pushing the boundaries across motocross disciplines from racing to freestyle. Bilko earned the title of FMX rider of the year in 2009 and stoked stadium-sized crowds ever since the first Nitro Circus Tour in 2010. Never slowing down, Williams shares his favorite X Games memories and moments of the late action sports icon Luke "The Dingo" Trembath in this special episode, only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the podcast hosts, professional snowboarder Danny Kass , as well as artist and model Brittney Palmer . Follow the link to tune in right here .

Williams hails from a generation of riders responsible for shaping modern freestyle motocross with their innovations and progressive spirit. "Every year you get a little smarter, but every year the body gets a little older. So it's about finding that good balance. If I knew what I know today at age 18, I would be freaking dangerous!" said Bilko on UNLEASHED.

Putting the evolution in perspective, Williams said, "Back when I started doing shows, the backflip was still pretty much totally unknown. So it was hard to gauge it. Nowadays, thousands of people have done it, and an entry-level trick is a double backflip!"

Commenting on the level of freestyle motocross at X Games 2025, Williams said, "That was a pretty wild contest with lots of new tricks thrown down. A lot of close calls and innovation, which is what we love to see in Best Trick!"

The leading innovators in Salt Lake City included Strong, who was raised on a steady diet of dirt bike riding, ever since riding around his family's ranch at the age of 5. Blessed with a talent for throwing big airs with technical variations, he joined the legendary crew of freestyle motocross riders known as 'Crusty Demons' at age 13.

Always pushing the boundaries of the sport, Strong expanded the trick vocabulary with moves like the first-ever frontflip in Moto X competition, unveiled at X Games 2011. Speaking on the current level of progression, he said, "It is difficult to come in at this point in time, because the tricks are hard and it's quite a dangerous sport. In saying that, I think the sport's progressing in the right direction with airbag landings. It was tougher when I grew up with dirt landings."

Aside from still breaking records for most medals in Moto X, Strong has been mentoring young and upcoming riders such as brothers Tom Richards and Ben Richards , who earned silver and bronze at X Games Salt Lake City, respectively. "It's good to help the next generation come through. It's good for the sport, it's good for everyone. And it's good to see a smile on their dial!" said Strong on UNLEASHED. Williams agreed, "It's a brutal sport, and it's hard to know about it just looking from the outside in. So if you have someone helping you out, it really does help."

Commenting on the legacy of Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, Williams said, "He had no ego. He was just there to make everyone happy." And as Strong pointed out: "He had a big heart! He lived plenty of lifetimes."

Want the full story from behind the scenes at X Games Salt Lake City 2025? Listen to the entire conversation by visiting the landing page for Episode 506 of UNLEASHED with the late Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Moto X pioneers Jackson Strong and Blake 'Bilko' Williams .

The UNLEASHED with The Late Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports, as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans, and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

