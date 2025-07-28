Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Awakening Ceremony For The 35Th Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival In NY
Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival - 2025 AwakeningNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We cordially invite media representatives, sponsors, dignitaries, and honored guests to attend the Awakening Ceremony for the 2025 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York, taking place Wednesday, July 30th at 11:00AM at Bethesda Fountain in Central Park.
This special ceremony marks the official spiritual kickoff to this year's festivities, celebrating the Year of the Snake - a symbol of wisdom, transformation, and intuition.
The event will feature:
๐งโโ๏ธ Traditional Blessing Ceremony led by Buddhist Monk Ming Tung
๐ The Eye-Dotting of Two Dragon Boats to awaken their spirits and bless the festival
๐ฅ A live performance by Shaolin Martial Artists from the New York Shaolin Temple Kung Fu Center
๐ฅ Attendance by elected officials, community leaders, media, and festival sponsors
This intimate, cultural experience is an opportunity to honor tradition, engage with community leaders, and witness the spirit of the Dragon Boat Festival come to life.
Please RSVP by Tuesday, July 29 at 4:00 PM to ensure a seamless experience for all invited guests.
RSVP Link:
Donyshia Boston-Hill
Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
+1 917-697-1699
...
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information โas isโ without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment