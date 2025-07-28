Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Awakening Ceremony For The 35Th Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival In NY

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival - 2025 Awakening

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We cordially invite media representatives, sponsors, dignitaries, and honored guests to attend the Awakening Ceremony for the 2025 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York, taking place Wednesday, July 30th at 11:00AM at Bethesda Fountain in Central Park.This special ceremony marks the official spiritual kickoff to this year's festivities, celebrating the Year of the Snake - a symbol of wisdom, transformation, and intuition.The event will feature:๐งโโ๏ธ Traditional Blessing Ceremony led by Buddhist Monk Ming Tung๐ The Eye-Dotting of Two Dragon Boats to awaken their spirits and bless the festival๐ฅ A live performance by Shaolin Martial Artists from the New York Shaolin Temple Kung Fu Center๐ฅ Attendance by elected officials, community leaders, media, and festival sponsorsThis intimate, cultural experience is an opportunity to honor tradition, engage with community leaders, and witness the spirit of the Dragon Boat Festival come to life.Please RSVP by Tuesday, July 29 at 4:00 PM to ensure a seamless experience for all invited guests.RSVP Link:

