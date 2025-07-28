New Book Blends Medical Expertise, Humor, And Philosophy To Tackle Kidney Stones

Dr. Carmin M. Kalorin's New Book Offers a Guide to Surviving "Those Dirty, Rotten Little Bastards" with Wit and Wisdom

NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For millions of people worldwide, kidney stones rank among life's most agonizing experiences. But what if enduring them could teach us something meaningful about pain and resilience? Enter“The Philosopher's Guide to Life, Suffering, and Kidney Stones – But Mostly Kidney Stones” by Dr. Carmin M. Kalorin, MD, a board-certified urologist on a mission to transform one of life's most painful battles into a humorous and enlightening learning experience.Dr. Kalorin, founder of The Kidney Stone Center at WakeMed, draws on over 20 years of medical expertise and a lifelong appreciation of philosophy to create a book that is equal parts practical guide, Stoic reflection, and laugh-out-loud medical humor. Combining clinical advice with timeless wisdom from thinkers like Marcus Aurelius and Schopenhauer, this unique work provides readers with both the tools to survive kidney stones and the perspective to find meaning in suffering.“In my practice, I've seen firsthand how much patients struggle with this condition - physically and emotionally,” says Dr. Kalorin.“My book does more than explain why kidney stones form or how to treat them. It empowers readers to face pain, learn from it, and maybe even laugh about it along the way.”The book includes:. A clear, doctor-approved explanation of what kidney stones are, why they form, and how to prevent them.. Practical tips and strategies told with clarity and humor for navigating one of the most debilitating human experiences.. Philosophical insights on reframing suffering, inspired by Stoic teachings and other great minds throughout history.At just 83 pages, the book offers a concise yet impactful blend of science, philosophy, and wit, topped with Dr. Kalorin's trademark honesty and charm. Whether you're battling kidney stones or simply seeking a fresh perspective on life's hardships, this guide promises to educate, comfort, and amuse.“The Philosopher's Guide to Life, Suffering, and Kidney Stones – But Mostly Kidney Stones” (ISBN: 9798286732081) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $14.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon .About the Author:Dr. Kalorin is a board-certified urologist who has been treating kidney stones for over 20 years. After serving his country as a medical officer in the United States Navy for seven years, he went on to build his practice in Urology. In 2016, he founded "The Kidney Stone Center" at WakeMed in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has since cared for thousands of patients suffering from these painful and frustrating little monsters.A self proclaimed“accidental philosopher,” Dr. Kalorin holds a deep respect for the classics - from Socrates to Viktor Frankl. His appreciation was sparked by his Greco-Roman heritage and further nurtured through college studies in Ancient Greek culture and philosophy. Still, if he had his way, he'd be known not for his love of the ancients, but as a tireless warrior in the far grittier battle against kidney stones-or, as he affectionately calls them,“Those dirty, rotten little bastards.”The cornerstone of his practice is patient education. He firmly believes that understanding why stones form, how they cause pain, and what treatment options exist is just as important as the treatment itself. By empowering his patients with knowledge, he ensures they are not just passive sufferers but active participants in their own care and prevention.

