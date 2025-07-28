Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Oral Care Product (RKH-793)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to access a toothbrush, floss, and toothpaste in one convenient unit," said an inventor, from Henderson, N.C., "so I invented THE WEEKEND PAL. My design eliminates the hassle of carrying or searching for separate oral care products."

The invention provides a convenient way to brush and floss teeth. In doing so, it increases oral hygiene. It also saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle of packing or storing separate dental care products. The invention features a three-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, workers, campers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-793, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

