Europcar Mobility Group Chooses Opentext To Deliver Global E-Invoicing Compliance

WATERLOO, ON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Europcar Mobility Group is a leader in global mobility services leader with more than 75 years of expertise. Europcar manages a fleet of 280,000 vehicles around the globe and is now partnering with OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX) to manage its evolving global E-Invoicing needs.

With more than 9,000 agents, Europcar Mobility Group provides seamless car and van rental services within a network spanning 130 countries through brands including Europcar, Goldcar, Euromobil and more. Europcar recently chose OpenText and its global E-Invoicing solution to manage millions of invoices across its expansive network of branches meeting the tax and compliance standards across 130 countries.

OpenText has long been a leader in global e-invoicing solutions, an area that has only grown more complex with evolving global compliance and legal mandates. For global finance and procurement operations, OpenText E-Invoicing solutions serve as a conduit away from legacy systems while reducing cost and complexity by ensuring a consistent approach to compliance with global regulations and requirements.

OpenText E-Invoicing solutions also allow customers to:



Manage cash flow more effectively, transforming manual invoicing processes into automated ones and shifting late payment penalties into early payment discounts

Improve data visibility by integrating siloed systems and reduce operational friction Simplify tax audits by enabling a centralized legal archive for fast file and data retrieval

Companies like Staria , Michelin and Heeros also have implemented OpenText E-Invoicing solutions to seize on the advantages they provide.

"Europcar's incredible growth and leadership in the mobility space in Europe requires a trusted partner that can deliver on its extensive e-invoicing needs," said Savinay Berry, OpenText Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer. "OpenText solutions will allow Europcar to focus on continued growth while resting assured that its invoicing and complex regulatory requirements are being met."

