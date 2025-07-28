Replay Sports Cards Aims To Donate 1 Million Cards To 40,000+ Kids In Chicago Area

Throughout the convention, attendees can visit the Collectors Lounge to support the company's bold goal: collecting 1 million sports cards to donate to over 40,000 children , ensuring the magic of card collecting reaches those who may otherwise be left out. Replay will donate all cards collected to local youth-focused organizations, such as Boys & Girls Club of Chicago and Noah's Arc Foundation , among others.

"The excitement of opening a pack of cards is timeless, and Replay Gives Back is our way of sharing that joy with kids who've never had the chance," said Brent Schepel, co-founder of Replay . "It's about inclusion, generosity, and building the future of the hobby, one card – and one child – at a time. We built Replay Sports Cards to be a place where collectors feel like family. At The National Sports Card Convention, we're excited to welcome everyone – from diehard collectors to curious first-timers – and leverage the opportunity with this incredible audience to help us do something meaningful."

Spreading Joy Through Cards

Founded with a mission to cultivate community and inclusion in the hobby, Replay's leadership sees the Gives Back initiative as more than a charity drive.

"Sparking that sense of wonder in a kid opening their first pack – there's nothing like it," said Mike Martin, co-founder of Replay . "We're passionate about growing the hobby and making it more accessible. Too many children are priced out of collecting today, and we want to change that."

Since launching the program in November 2024, Replay Sports Cards has taken in more than 1.5 million donated trading cards. The sports cards franchise sorts and packages all donations into 25-card packs, including 1-2 chase cards – making each pack brimming with the excitement that makes collecting sports cards so special. These card packs are then delivered to children nationwide through local and national community partnerships.

Replay encourages all attendees, collectors, and industry partners to support the campaign by bringing extra or unwanted cards to the National and helping spread the word. The Replay Gives Back card packs include everything from legendary brands like Upper Deck, Leaf, Topps and Panini to Pokémon.

Donations are also accepted year-round at any Replay Sports Cards shop or by mail.

The Replay Experience

In addition to helping reach the goal of donating 1 million cards to kids across the Chicagoland area, visitors will also get to experience live sports card breaks.

"We're seeing a tidal wave of new interest in sports cards, and we built Replay to meet that wave with the infrastructure and innovation today's collectors expect," said Mike Weinberger, co-founder and president of franchising for Replay . "But none of it matters if we don't bring new generations into the hobby. At its core, Replay Gives Back is about expanding access – so that no kid has to just watch from the sidelines. This moment at The National is a chance for the whole industry to come together and make a bigger impact."

For more information about Replay Gives Back, visit replaysportscards/replay-gives-back . For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the Southeastern U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards ) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards ). To learn more, visit replaysportscards/ .

