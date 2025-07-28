Rubin And Rudman Receives Empowering Women Award From Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly For Third Consecutive Year

BOSTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman is pleased to announce that the firm has received Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's Empowering Women Award for the third consecutive year. The award recognizes law firms that have shown a strong commitment to supporting and elevating women attorneys.

"It is an honor to once again receive this recognition. We are very proud of our firm's efforts to build a culture where women feel valued and supported, and this award shows that our efforts to recruit, retain, and advance talented women attorneys is working," said John J. McGivney , Managing Partner at Rubin and Rudman.

Rubin and Rudman's Women's Initiative is focused on identifying and supporting professional and business development opportunities for women attorneys; increasing leadership roles for women attorneys at the firm and in the industries and communities the firm serves; fostering connections, cross-selling and collaboration; and addressing issues that disproportionally affect women. This past year, the firm's Women's Working Group launched a formal business development training program and a one-year coaching program pilot.

Currently, 46% of all attorneys at Rubin and Rudman are women, with women making up 45% of the firm's practice group leaders, 43% of its partners, and 29% of the firm's Executive Committee.

Rubin and Rudman also supports several non-profits whose focus is on providing resources to women and girls in the Greater Boston area. Most recently, Rubin and Rudman participated in The Wonderfund 's 3rd Annual Period Party – a campaign to collect feminine hygiene products. This initiative ensures that the teen girls associated with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF) have access to these essential items. More than 200 hundred women, including our team from Rubin and Rudman, gathered to assemble more 13,000 feminine hygiene kits.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .

SOURCE Rubin and Rudman

