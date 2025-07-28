The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rachel Elizabeth Nemoyer, MD, MPH As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member
As an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Hackensack Medical School, Dr. NeMoyer combines her clinical expertise with a commitment to education, mentoring the next generation of surgeons while fostering a collaborative approach to patient care. Her dedication to compassionate treatment emphasizes open communication with patients and their families, ensuring they are informed and active participants in their healthcare journey.
Dr. NeMoyer's academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Penn State University, an MD from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and a Master of Public Health from Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center/Rutgers University. She completed her residency in general surgery at Rutgers and a fellowship in thoracic surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation's leading institutions for advanced surgical training.
A member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Women in Thoracic Surgery, and Women in Robotic Surgery, Dr. NeMoyer is deeply involved in advancing her field through professional affiliations and continuous learning. She also supports her community by volunteering and fundraising for local schools in Buffalo, reflecting her commitment to service both inside and outside the operating room.
Dr. NeMoyer credits her parents, Patrick and Elyse NeMoyer, for their unwavering support and her mentor, Dr. Thomas Bauer, for inspiring her journey in thoracic surgery. Looking ahead, she plans to continue advancing surgical techniques, exploring global adventures like hiking in Patagonia and scaling Mt. Kilimanjaro, and maintaining her dedication to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care.
