The Inner Circle Acknowledges Daniel J. Chiego, Jr. As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

Dr. Chiego, Jr. earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Bloomfield College and went on to complete both a Master of Science and a Doctorate in Basic Medical Science at New York University after spending two years in the U.S. Army as part of the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam. He is a member of the American Association for Dental, Oral and Craniofacial Research, the American Association of Anatomists, and Omicron Kappa Upsilon.

His publication, Essentials of Oral Histology and Embryology: A Clinical Approach, became a top-30 bestseller in its field. He has also authored 50 scholarly articles, contributing significantly to advancements in pulp biology and dental science.

Looking ahead, Dr. Chiego, Jr. plans to continue updating his courses with emerging scientific insights and peer-reviewed research, reaffirming his commitment to delivering education rooted in current best practices.

