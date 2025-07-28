The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lawrence Steven Cosentino As A Pinnacle Professional Member

OSSINING, N.Y., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Lawrence Steven Cosentino is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Quality Assurance and Risk Control.

Lawrence Steven Cosentino has established himself as a prominent figure in the field of quality assurance and risk control through his role as a risk control consultant at Travelers since 2022. With over eight years of experience, he is responsible for evaluating client properties and equipment for liabilities and insurance risks, providing crucial insights to insurance companies and jurisdictions through comprehensive fieldwork.

Mr. Cosentino's career has been marked by significant achievements and recognition. Before joining Travelers, he excelled as a loss control specialist at the Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, where he was honored with an award for exemplary integrity in 2019. His earlier roles include serving as a maintenance supervisor for Gourmet Boutique and a senior technician on the emergency response team at Global Foundries, showcasing his diverse skill set and commitment to safety and quality.

An alumnus of Manhattan University, formerly Manhattan College, Mr. Cosentino earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems in 2005. He holds numerous technical certifications, including Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt from Villanova University, underscoring his dedication to continuous improvement and operational excellence. He is expected to complete his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Business Analytics in December.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Mr. Cosentino is actively engaged in his community. In 2022, he was commissioned as a deacon by the Village Lutheran Church in Bronxville, New York. His commitment to service extends to environmental initiatives, as demonstrated by his involvement in Malta Clean Up in 2015. He has been an active member in both his local VFW 2285 and American Legion 979, as well as the Eastchester Veterans Foundation, solidifying his commitment to his community.

Prior to his civilian career, Mr. Cosentino served in the United States Navy as a Nuclear Electrician from 2006 to 2014, where he gained invaluable experience working with complex steam-powered systems aboard the U.S.S. Jacksonville and later the U.S.S. Missouri. This background laid the foundation for his successful transition into quality assurance and inspections.

Looking ahead, Mr. Cosentino is poised for continued growth and success in his field, further enhancing his contributions to quality assurance and risk management.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

