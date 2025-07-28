Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Decoy For Waterfowl Hunters (RKH-796)
PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to extend and retract the tether on a waterfowl decoy when hunting," said one of two inventors, from Bath, N.C., "so we invented the RETRACTACOY. Our design saves time and effort, it helps prevent tangles, and it eliminates the hassle of manually winding the tether."
The invention provides an improved waterfowl decoy for hunters. In doing so, it allows the user to extract only the amount of tether desired. As a result, it helps keep the decoy anchored in one general spot. It also eliminates the need to wind the decoy's string manually around its body or keel. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-796, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
