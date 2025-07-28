Appraisal Institute Applauds Senate Banking Committee's Upcoming Markup Of Key Appraisal Provisions

Appraisal Institute

The legislation includes two important measures related to appraisal policy

- Scott DiBiasio, Director of Government Affairs for the Appraisal InstituteWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Appraisal Institute, the leading professional association of real estate appraisers, today expressed strong support for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs as it prepares to mark up the ROAD to Housing Act on July 29. The legislation includes two important measures related to appraisal policy: the Appraisal Modernization Act (AMA) and the Appraisal Industry Improvement Act (AIIA).“We applaud Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Warren for bringing these thoughtful, balanced proposals forward for markup,” said Scott DiBiasio, Director of Government Affairs for the Appraisal Institute.“These provisions will help improve consumer engagement, enhance appraisal quality, and support the next generation of appraisers.”The AMA would create a standardized Reconsideration of Value (ROV) process, giving consumers a clear and consistent pathway to request a review of their appraisal when concerns arise. The AIIA focuses on building a stronger and more diverse appraiser workforce by adding state-credentialed trainees to the national registry and authorizing the Appraisal Subcommittee to provide grants for education and training programs through states, nonprofits, and academic institutions. The bill also recognizes FHA-specific education as a pathway for licensed residential appraisers to perform FHA assignments-an important provision to help address appraisal capacity in underserved markets.“This legislation represents a meaningful step forward for both consumers and appraisers,” DiBiasio added.“We appreciate the Committee's recognition of the vital role appraisal plays in ensuring transparency and fairness in the housing finance system.”The Appraisal Institute looks forward to working with lawmakers to support the enactment of these policies. We also thank Sen. Warnock and his staff's willingness to listen to our concerns regarding the public appraisal database and Sens. Cramer and Gallego for their work in strengthening key provisions and their continued support for a credible, independent appraisal profession.For more information about the Appraisal Institute's advocacy efforts, visit .

