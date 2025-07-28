Heavy Rainfall Lashes Jaipur Commuters Stranded On Roads Due To Waterlogging

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 28 (IANS) After a humid start to the day, Jaipur witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday evening, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. According to the Meteorological Department, the spell of intense rain began at around 6:30 p.m. and continued for over an hour, followed by intermittent drizzle late into the night.

The sudden downpour during peak office hours left many commuters stranded, especially those traveling from the city's outer colonies. As per rainfall data recorded till 8 p.m. (since 8.30 a.m.), the highest precipitation was observed at IDR (Sinchai Bhawan), JLN Marg, which recorded 111.5 mm of rainfall.

Jaipur Airport reported 74.2 mm, while the IMD office recorded 66.8 mm.

Other parts of the city also received significant rainfall, with 74 mm reported in Sanganer, 55 mm at the Collectorate, 27 mm in Chomu, 20 mm in Naraina, and 12 mm each in Amer and Fagi.

The impact of the rain was most visible on Sikar Road, where localities like Dhehar Ke Balaji and Jagdamba Colony saw knee-deep water accumulation. The BRTS corridor and adjacent roads were submerged, severely affecting traffic flow.

Although the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has constructed a drainage system to divert water into the Amanishah drain, the intensity of the rainfall overwhelmed the system in some areas.

With more rain expected in the coming hours, the administration has urged residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The Met Department, meanwhile, has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions.

Many districts of Rajasthan have been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the past two days. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for further heavy rains in the coming 48 hours, prompting precautionary measures across the state.

As a result, school holidays have been declared in 10 districts.

A Red Alert was issued for extremely heavy rain in Baran, Bharatpur, Jhalawar, and Karauli on Monday.

Meanwhile, an Orange Alert is in effect for Alwar, Banswara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Kota, Pratapgarh, and Sawai Madhopur, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali, and Sriganganagar.

The heightened alert comes in the wake of a tragic incident last Friday, when the wall and roof of a government school in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, collapsed due to incessant rain, claiming the lives of seven children and injuring 21 others.

Local residents and parents asserted that complaints about the unsafe structure had been repeatedly ignored by officials.

Meanwhile, in Tonk, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Beawar, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, and Baran, schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Further, in Ajmer, schools were closed on Monday.

In Dholpur, schools will remain closed for three days starting from Monday, while in Jhalawar, all schools will remain shut from July 28 to August 2 due to persistent heavy rainfall and safety concerns.

Authorities are on high alert, and parents have been advised to stay updated through official channels. The situation is being closely monitored, and further decisions will be made based on evolving weather conditions.