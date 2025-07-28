SC Okays Redevelopment Of Mumbai's Motilal Nagar Under C&DA Model
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected a special leave petition filed by three petitioners - Motilal Nagar Jankalyankari Samiti, Motilal Rahivasi Vikas Sangh, and Gaurav Arun Rane- challenging the Bombay High Court decision that had cleared the path for redevelopment of 143 acres of Motilal Nagar I, II, and III via C&DA.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the MHADA, submitted that the land belonged to the housing authority and the project had been granted "special status" by the Maharashtra government.
He said that obtaining individual consent from thousands of residents could delay the long-pending redevelopment.
The apex court took note of the submission that 1,600 sq ft of built-up area was being offered in lieu of 230 sq ft of existing occupancy - much higher than the standard entitlement under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR).
Earlier, the Bombay High Court had dismissed a review petition filed by Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti, reaffirming the legality of the C&DA route for redevelopment of Motilal Nagar.
The Motilal Nagar redevelopment project - executed in partnership with Estatevue Private Developers, a subsidiary of Adani Realty - aims to rehouse approximately 3,700 residents in modern apartments measuring 1,600 sq ft. The C&DA agreement also includes 987 sq ft of commercial space, and improved infrastructure.
The MHADA will retain full ownership of the land, while Estatevue Private Developers handles execution of the redevelopment project. The Rs 36,000-crore project has a seven-year timeline, during which 3,372 residential units, 328 commercial units, and 1,600 tenements from an adjacent slum will be relocated.
The C&DA bears the entire cost of rehabilitation, infrastructure, and amenities - free of cost to the MHADA.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment