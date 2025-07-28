Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bathroom Towel Set (RKH-790)
PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new bathroom towel set that would allow for specific cleaning and drying of different areas of the body and face in a more sanitary manner," said an inventor, from Toano, Va., "so I invented THE E Z BATH PRODUCTS. My design could contribute to cleaner, healthier skin and improved hygiene."
The patent-pending invention provides a new line of towels for the bathroom. In doing so, it would be used to clean and dry specific areas of the face and body. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions, and it eliminates the need to wash the feet, face, and other areas of the body with the same surface and/or towel. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, nursing homes, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-790, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
