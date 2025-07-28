Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 29 And 30, 2025


2025-07-28 12:31:09
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 18 July 2025 and 25 July 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 660,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

18 July 2025

110,000

336.0193

36,962,123.00

21 July 2025

110,000

335.9718

36,956,898.00

22 July 2025

110,000

331.2834

36,441,174.00

23 July 2025

110,000

332.2038

36,542,418.00

24 July 2025

110,000

333.1528

36,646,808.00

25 July 2025

110,000

331.0771

36,418,481.00

Total accumulated over week 29 and 30

660,000

333.2847

219,967,902.00

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

660,000

333.2847

219,967,902.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 25 July 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

58,582,610

-

58,582,610

Number of outstanding shares

1,176,029,290

496,056

1,176,525,346

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact:
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release Q3 2025

EQT Transactions 20250718 to 20250725

,c3458328

EQT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

