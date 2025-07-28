Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 29 And 30, 2025
|
Date:
|
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
|
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
|
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
|
18 July 2025
|
110,000
|
336.0193
|
36,962,123.00
|
21 July 2025
|
110,000
|
335.9718
|
36,956,898.00
|
22 July 2025
|
110,000
|
331.2834
|
36,441,174.00
|
23 July 2025
|
110,000
|
332.2038
|
36,542,418.00
|
24 July 2025
|
110,000
|
333.1528
|
36,646,808.00
|
25 July 2025
|
110,000
|
331.0771
|
36,418,481.00
|
Total accumulated over week 29 and 30
|
660,000
|
333.2847
|
219,967,902.00
|
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
|
660,000
|
333.2847
|
219,967,902.00
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 25 July 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued shares2
|
1,234,611,900
|
496,056
|
1,235,107,956
|
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
|
58,582,610
|
-
|
58,582,610
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
1,176,029,290
|
496,056
|
1,176,525,346
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact:
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334
|
