Icryo Adds Dr. Jason Sonners To Medical Advisory Board, Strengthens Commitment To Safe, Effective Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, a leading health, wellness, and longevity franchise, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jason Sonners, DC, PhD, to its Medical Advisory Board. An expert in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), Dr. Sonners brings over 17 years of clinical experience and a Ph.D. in molecular biology to iCRYO.

Dr. Sonners is the author of Oxygen Under Pressure and The Art and Science of Hyperbaric Medicine, which capture his extensive research and knowledge of application of HBOT. His expertise in integrative healthcare, particularly in neurodegenerative diseases, trauma recovery, and longevity medicine, aligns seamlessly with iCRYO's mission to elevate people's quality of life through affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services.

As a certified hyperbaric practitioner and Clinic Director of NJ HBOT and HBOT USA, Dr. Sonners has transformed patient outcomes through innovative protocols combining HBOT with nutrition, exercise, and other therapies and modalities.

"Dr. Sonners' unparalleled expertise in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and his holistic approach to wellness make him an invaluable addition to our Medical Advisory Board," said Kyle Jones, CEO and Co-founder of iCRYO. "His leadership in advancing HBOT research and safe practices will enhance our ability to deliver transformative health solutions within the iCRYO ecosystem, ensuring our guests achieve optimal results while prioritizing safety."

iCRYO remains dedicated to offering HBOT in the safest, most effective manner possible. HBOT, which for iCRYO guests involves pressurized ambient air, not pure supplemented oxygen, in an enclosed chamber, promotes tissue repair, reduces inflammation, and accelerates healing.

With Dr. Sonners' guidance, iCRYO will implement rigorous safety protocols and evidence-based practices to maximize the therapy's benefits while minimizing risks. His expertise ensures every guest receives personalized, high-quality care tailored to their unique needs, reinforcing iCRYO's position as an industry leader in wellness innovation.

"I'm honored to bring my years of research and experience to iCRYO's Medical Advisory Board," said Dr. Sonners. "iCRYO has assembled a world class suite of services and a world class team of medical professionals to guide its practices into the future. I am excited to work more closely with them to make the amazing benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy more readily accessible to more people."

This strategic addition underscores iCRYO's commitment to integrating advanced therapies with a focus on safety and efficacy, empowering guests to achieve peak health and longevity.

About iCRYO

Founded in 2015, iCRYO's mission is to elevate the quality of life of its team members, guests, and franchisees by providing affordable, professional, and convenient personal health services while raising the standard as a global wellness brand. To learn more about its services, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit .

