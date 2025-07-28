C2FO Recognized Among CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The selection process involved a comprehensive analysis of thousands of firms' quantitative key performance indicators, growth metrics and industry influence, with data sourced from public reports, company submissions and independent research to determine top contenders in the payments, neobanking, alternative financing, wealth technology, digital assets, enterprise fintech and insurtech categories.

C2FO is honored to be recognized in the alternative financing category, reflecting its commitment to transforming the financing landscape. The C2FO platform allows companies to easily accelerate invoice payments from their customers without the barriers of traditional lending and risk-based underwriting. To date, C2FO has funded over $400 billion in on-demand working capital to more than 100,000 businesses worldwide.

"Earning a spot on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies is a great accomplishment by our team," said Alexander "Sandy" Kemper, founder and CEO of C2FO. "As we approach our near-term milestone of $500 billion in funding for our customers, we are acutely aware of everything that has to be done to meet the global need for more working capital to power economic growth and job creation."

This award highlights C2FO's position as a leader in finance solutions and a trusted partner among the world's top enterprises. C2FO continues to bring businesses together through its global network powered by comprehensive industry analytics and cutting-edge AI technology to drive working capital growth for its customers.

For more information about the award and to read the complete list, please visit CNBC's website here.

C2FO is the world's on-demand working capital platform, providing businesses with fast, flexible and equitable access to low-cost capital. C2FO enables trust and transparency in working capital finance through its suite of solutions using patented Name Your Rate® technology that enables companies to be paid sooner by the world's largest enterprises. Currently serving hundreds of thousands of business customers globally, the platform has delivered more than $400 billion in risk-free capital since its inception. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Kansas City, USA, with offices around the globe, C2FO's mission is to ensure every business has the capital needed to thrive. To learn more, visit C2FO .

