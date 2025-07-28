$10 Million Philanthropic Donation Launches Research Effort Into Root Causes Of Stuttering

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly founded Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS) announced it is the first nonprofit organization dedicated to uncovering the root neurologic causes of stuttering to advance comprehensive treatments. Until now, stuttering treatment focused primarily on speech therapy and behavioral interventions. With over 80 million people worldwide who stutter-over three million in the U.S.-STARS leads the way in supporting neuroscience research to improve the lives of people who stutter.

STARS is Born

Launched in January 2025, STARS was made possible by a $10 million grateful patient donation through the leadership of Gerald A Maguire, MD, president and founder of the organization and world-renowned physician scientist-who himself stutters. Joining Maguire is an all-volunteer board of directors and advisors comprised of prominent professionals, most of whom stutter. "STARS exists to bring light to the stuttering community," said Maguire. "This significant funding is the first step in supporting transformative research, innovative treatment programs, and increased public awareness and acceptance around stuttering."

Breaking Stigma of Stuttering

STARS aims to reduce the stigma and discrimination faced by those who stutter. "Stuttering is a neurological condition that can impact individuals of all ages," said Maguire. "For centuries, people who stutter have been misunderstood. We are dedicated to changing that." Maguire explained how stuttering extends beyond speech disruptions: "It puts individuals at high risk for being underemployed and stuttering can significantly impact mental health and social participation. We believe stuttering is no different than any other neuropsychiatric condition. Through expanded scientific understanding, stigma declines and hopes rise."

Upcoming Conference

STARS hosts its first annual Research and Education Conference on September 13, 2025, in Laguna Niguel, California. Through joint sponsorship with St. Louis University School of Medicine, this event will provide Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits to health care professional attendees. Following the conference, a celebration will be held featuring Bo Jackson--all-time great athlete and person who stutters. Learn more.

An Empowering Website

STARS launched its new website as a resource to empower the stuttering community with support, clinical resources, and cutting-edge research.

"For decades, stuttering has been largely ignored by our greater healthcare community, leaving persons who stutter searching for answers." Maguire concluded. "Through advancing neuroscience discovery, awareness and acceptance will grow, creating a more inclusive future for those who stutter."

Connect with STARS .

SOURCE Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS)

