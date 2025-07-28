Inventhelp Inventor Develops System To Divert Water From Crawl Spaces (RKH-775)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a company that offers a service for sealing and waterproofing crawl spaces. I thought there should be a way to divert water from the crawl space if there is an unexpected break in the plumbing," said an inventor, from Maidens, Va., "so I invented the CRAWL SPACE MANAGER. My design would automatically catch, redirect, remove the water, and alert homeowner of the leak."

The invention provides automatic removal of water from leaking plumbing that enters the sealed crawl space of a home. In doing so, it prevents water from accumulating and causing damage. As a result, it provides added protection. The invention features a simple and automatic design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for homeowners, contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-775, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

