Scholarchips, Inc. And The Udonis Haslem Foundation Announce Strategic Partnership To Uplift Youth Through Education And Mental Wellness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Udonis Haslem Foundation is dedicated to fostering stronger communities through programs that prioritize mental wellness, youth empowerment, and advocacy. Led by Executive Director Shelly-Ann King, the foundation has become a vital voice for families across South Florida, providing resources and inspiration to help young people build healthy, resilient futures.

ScholarCHIPS, Inc. provides college scholarships, mentoring, mental health support, and a peer-led support network to children of incarcerated parents-one of the most vulnerable and overlooked populations in America. Since 2012, the organization has awarded over $600,000 in scholarships to more than 100 scholars, 54 of whom are college graduates.

Together, the Udonis Haslem Foundation and ScholarCHIPS will collaborate to advance a shared vision rooted in healing, education, and economic opportunity. This partnership includes:



ScholarCHIPS representatives volunteering as chaperones at the Udonis Haslem Foundation's Annual B-Wootie Shopping Spree for underserved South Florida youth.

Participation in the Udonis Haslem Foundation's Hope for Tomorrow annual mental health youth summit in September 2025, including attendance by ScholarCHIPS scholars from Jacksonville, Florida, who are currently enrolled at Florida State University.

ScholarCHIPS providing semesterly care packages and invitations to virtual mental health webinars and social events to the Udonis Haslem Foundation's BDJ40 Scholars. Public support for both organizations' mission-driven and community-based events.

Shelly-Ann King, Executive Director of the Udonis Haslem Foundation welcomes this partnership as a "powerful alignment of missions to bring greater support to the communities we both serve. We believe that the impact of our scholarships reach way beyond the recipients but have the potential to shift negative generational patterns."

ScholarCHIPS Founder Yasmine Arrington Brooks shared, "This partnership is about more than just two organizations joining forces-it's about creating a visible, powerful example of what is possible when community-driven nonprofits align their resources, talents, and hearts to expand impact. Our youth deserve not only access to education and mental health support but also models of leadership and love."

This collaboration sends a powerful message to the nonprofit and philanthropy sectors: strategic partnerships grounded in shared values can yield lasting change for marginalized youth and families. It also shows children and young adults across the country that their past does not define their future-and that healing, hope, and higher education are within reach.

The organizations are exploring the possibility of future joint events, sponsorships, and expanded programming to deepen their impact. While this is a non-financial partnership, its potential is immeasurable.

About the Udonis Haslem Foundation

Founded by Udonis Haslem, the Udonis Haslem Foundation empowers youth and families through education, mental wellness, and community support. Based in Miami, the Udonis Haslem Foundation is dedicated to creating pathways of hope and resilience for those facing systemic barriers.

About ScholarCHIPS, Inc.

Founded by CNN Hero Yasmine Arrington Brooks in 2010, ScholarCHIPS, Inc. provides college scholarships, mental health support, and leadership development to youth with incarcerated parents. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the organization envisions a future where all children affected by parental incarceration can thrive and be free from stigmatization, have access to higher education, and experience life free from poverty.

SOURCE ScholarCHIPS, Inc.