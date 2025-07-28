West Monroe Appoints Accenture Veteran Harin Shetty To Role Of President, Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shetty succeeds Mermelstein, who previously held the role of President. His appointment bolsters the firm's leadership team as it embarks on a new chapter of growth as an employee-owned firm with backing from strategic investor BDT & MSD Partners.

Shetty brings more than two decades of consulting leadership experience from Accenture, IBM, and Bearing Point (KPMG). Most recently, he served as leader of Accenture's Americas Supply Chain & Industry X consulting business, overseeing a multi-billion-dollar practice across North America and Latin America. He has helped transform business models across digital, supply chain, and operations-building multi-billion-dollar businesses and partnering with C-suites across private equity, healthcare, energy and utilities, consumer & industrial products, and financial services-core industries for West Monroe.

"As we continue growing West Monroe's impact in the market, Harin's experience and leadership will help us scale with intention and stay intensely focused on delivering measurable outcomes for our clients," Mermelstein said. "We're a firm powered by people. Harin's global perspective, track record in value creation with clients, operational rigor, and passion for mentorship make him an excellent fit to lead our teams as we build West Monroe as the next generation consulting firm. In addition, like me, Harin is passionate for innovation as a key driver of client impact."

At West Monroe, which has one of the highest client satisfaction scores in the industry, Shetty will play a transformational role-empowering client delivery teams to push the boundaries of what's possible across industry, operations, and technology. He will help client-facing teams grow differently, innovate boldly, and rethink how work gets done for the firm's clients in an era of constant change.

"I was drawn to West Monroe because it approaches consulting differently," said Shetty. "It's a firm that moves quickly, delivers real outcomes, and doesn't overcomplicate things. There's a strong focus on doing what's right for clients and for its people-and that combination is rare. I'm excited to collaborate with our teams and tap into the firm's strengths to help clients tackle what's next-from rethinking operating models to embracing AI, modernizing technology, and finding new paths to growth."

Outside of work, Shetty devotes time to mentoring emerging leaders and serving as a mental health ally. He is a longtime Chicago resident and supports charitable causes including childhood education, brain health development, and classical/jazz music.

