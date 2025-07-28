Centric Software Launches Breakthrough Mobile PLM To Power Faster, More Agile Product Creation From Anywhere And Anytime

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Delivering a high-performance experience that goes far beyond mobile web access, the Centric PLM app provides seamless access to real-time product data and workflows through a clean, intuitive interface. With no configuration required, users can simply log in and instantly collaborate, review and update information on the go. Whether on the factory floor, in-store or on the move, teams can stay connected, make data-driven decisions faster and maintain continuity with desktop or browser workflows.

Centric's mobile app answers a critical industry need: untethered access to PLM. By capturing updates and decisions in real time, the app reduces delays, boosts team productivity and accelerates time to market, all while delivering a superior user experience.

"With this new app, which was given a standing ovation by our Customer Advisory Board, we've taken the most in-demand capabilities and put them into a single, intuitive tool," says Chris Groves, CEO at Centric Software. "Users can now capture, manage and update product data in real time from anywhere, making collaboration more immediate and impactful. Customers tell us that these innovations are game-changing."

Exclusive Features, Superior Experience

The Centric Mobile App offers exclusive capabilities designed to meet the real-world needs of global brands, retailers, manufacturers and supply chain partners.

Purpose-built for modern teams, the app complements the Centric web experience while adding new levels of flexibility for remote work, factory visits, in-store checks and more.

Empowering Supplier Collaboration and Reducing Sample Waste

A standout feature of the new Centric app is its expanded supplier functionality. External partners can securely log in to review requests and upload annotated sample images directly to Centric PLM. This visual-first approach eliminates the need to ship multiple sample iterations, accelerating feedback cycles, reducing costs and significantly cutting waste.

"The new supplier functionality is revolutionary," says Humberto Roa, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Centric Software. "Brands and retailers can make faster decisions using rich visual data from suppliers, saving time, money and reducing environmental impact in the process."

"This new app is about more than mobility - it's about empowering product teams to move faster, stay aligned and work smarter, no matter where they are, " Roa adds. "It reflects our ongoing investment in meaningful innovation that drives real business value, from concept to consumer."

