Americans' Confidence In The Safety Of U.S. Food Supply Hits Record Low, New Data Shows

Washington, DC, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American confidence in the safety of the U.S. food supply has dropped to an all-time low, according to new findings from the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey . IFIC is releasing the data today in partnership with the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), a leading professional organization committed to advancing food safety worldwide. Specifically, IFIC will present the findings to thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe at the IAFP Annual Meeting in Cleveland, Ohio.

Now in its 20th year, the IFIC Food & Health Survey captures the beliefs, behaviors, and attitudes of 3,000 U.S. adults, 18 to 80 years old. While the report covers a wide range of topics, this year's food and ingredient safety findings point to an erosion in public trust.

Confidence In the Safety of the U.S. Food Supply Hits All-Time Low

Just over half of Americans say they are very or somewhat confident in the safety of the U.S. food supply (55%) -a sharp drop from 62% in 2024 and 70% in 2023. Only 11% of respondents are“very confident;” that number has also steadily declined from a high of 24% in 2022, dropping to 17% in 2023, 14% in 2024, and now 11% in 2025.

2025 marks the lowest level of confidence in the 13 years IFIC has gauged public sentiment on the topic, and the decline in confidence from 2024 spans nearly all demographic groups.

Among those with low confidence in the safety of the U.S. food supply, leading consumer concerns include:



A belief that profit is prioritized over safety (59%);

A perception that not all parts of the food system work together to ensure safety (54%);

Insufficient government regulation (46%); and Too many food recalls (43%).

Top U.S. Consumer Food Safety Concerns Revealed - Foodborne Illness Tops the List

This year, foodborne illness from bacteria, such as E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria, tops the list of consumer food safety concerns, with half of Americans (50%) ranking it among their top three. This marks a shift from 2024, when cancer-causing chemicals in food held the top spot. Foodborne illness (50%) and cancer-causing chemicals in food (47%) are followed by pesticides and pesticide residues (46%) and heavy metals in food (41%). Concern about food additives and ingredients is also on the rise, cited by 36% of respondents-up from 30% last year.

Perceptions of Imported Food Safety & Healthfulness Have Shifted Over Last Decade

At the same time, Americans are less wary of imported foods than they were a decade ago. Only 32% believe imported foods are less safe than those produced in the U.S., down from 52% in 2014. When it comes to healthfulness, opinions are mixed: 21% say imported foods are less healthy than U.S. foods, 19% say they are healthier, 30% believe they are about the same, and 31% are unsure.

“Even as overall confidence in the U.S. food supply has dropped, Americans are growing less skeptical of foods from abroad. This may reflect growing conversations about how other countries approach food production and regulation. Conversations online and in the media often highlight the perceived differences in food standards. That narrative seems to be resonating, but the reality is more complex,” said Tony Flood, IFIC Senior Director of Food & Ingredient Safety.

What Americans Think About Food Colors In the U.S. & Abroad

Interestingly, nearly half of Americans believe the U.S. allows some food colors that are banned in other countries. Down from 2012, 4 in 10 believe both natural and acritical food colors must be labeled, and that food colors must be reviewed and approved by the U.S. government before being added to food products (38%).

Education, Stronger Safeguards Could Rebuild Trust

Despite these concerns, the research points to transparency as a way forward. Four in ten Americans say their confidence would grow if they better understood how the government and food companies ensure food safety. A similar number say they would feel assured with stricter regulation around the safety of the food supply.

“Americans are clearly asking for more transparency and collaboration across the food system,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, IFIC President & CEO.“We must meet this moment with credible information, and a renewed commitment to building trust through clear and consistent communication.”

IAFP's Annual Meeting, held this year in Cleveland, Ohio, is the largest convening of top industry, academic and governmental food safety professionals from six continents. It is the leading food safety conference worldwide.

“This meeting is an opportunity to turn insight into action,” explained IAFP Executive Director, Lisa Garcia.“We see the IFIC Food & Health Survey insights as a call to collaborate more closely than ever. Improving confidence in the food system will take all of us-industry, government, academia-working together with transparency, consistency, and purpose.”

“Food safety is foundational to public health, and trust is its cornerstone,” added Reinhardt Kapsak.“We are grateful to IAFP and its members for advancing food safety worldwide and for providing a platform to advance this important dialogue.”

About the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey

To mark the 20th anniversary of the IFIC Food & Health Survey, IFIC is implementing a rolling release throughout the rest of the year. That means we are taking salient insights from the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey, for one topic-related release each month.

View the survey here .

2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey​ Research Methodology

IFIC commissions this survey annually among U.S. consumers (n=3000), with 2025 marking the 20th consecutive year of the IFIC Food & Health Survey. Results were weighted to ensure that they are reflective of the American population ages 18 to 80, as seen in the 2024 Current Population Survey. Specifically, results were weighted by age, education, gender, race/ethnicity, and region. The 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey was fielded from March 13-27, 2025.

About the International Food Information Council (IFIC):

The International Food Information Council (IFIC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and education organization with a mission to effectively communicate science-based information about food safety, nutrition, and sustainable food systems, serving the public good. To fulfill this mission and demonstrate its thought leadership in action, IFIC: 1) delivers best-in-class research and consumer insights to inform food, nutrition, and health stakeholders; 2) promotes science communication to positively impact consumer behavior and public health; and 3) convenes critical thought leaders to advance the food systems dialogue and science-based decision-making. For more information, visit ; follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X and sign up for our newsletter here .

About the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP):

The International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) is a non-profit educational association of food protection professionals. The Association is dedicated to the education and service of its Members, specifically, as well as industry personnel. The Association provides Members with an information network and forum for professional improvement through its two scientific journals, Journal of Food Protection and Food Protection Trends, its educational Annual Meeting, and interaction with other food safety professionals. IAFP media contact: Susan Smith, +1 515.276.3344, email: ...

