Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vastned: Half-Year Report For The First Semester Of 2025


2025-07-28 12:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vastned confirms the stated objectives...

✔ Fair value of real estate portfolio increases by € 16.1 million on a like-for-like basis (+ 1.3% compared to 31 December 2024 - pro forma).
✔ EPRA Earnings of € 1.05 per share for the first semester of 2025.
✔ The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.

...with sufficient financial strength...

✔ The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) is 40.6%, compared to 42.5% per 31 December 2024 (pro forma). Vastned aims to achieve the targeted EPRA LTV of 40% by the end of this year.
✔ Vastned concluded in July 2025 a € 50.0 million credit facility to refinance a credit line which matures in September 2025. In addition, an existing credit line was increased by € 20.0 million.

...and raises the expected EPRA Earnings with a clear dividend outlook.

✔ Due to strict cost control, the completion of a number of redevelopment projects and the leasing of a number of retail properties that had been vacant for some time, Vastned can raise its forecast for the EPRA earnings per share from € 1.95 - € 2.05 to € 2.00 - € 2.10.
✔ The board of directors of Vastned confirms a dividend outlook of € 1.70 gross per share for the year 2025.


Full press release:

Attachment

  • Half-year report for the first semester of 2025

MENAFN28072025004107003653ID1109852443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search