PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: FIRST-QUARTER 2025-26 SALES AT €56.5M, IN LINE WITH THE GROUP's TARGETS

|IFRS – €M
| 2025-26
| 2024-25
| Variation in %
|Sales
|1 st quarter (April 1 - June 30) (1
|56.5
|57.9
|-2.4%
|Nacon Gaming
|31.3
|32.3
|-2.9%
|Bigben Audio / Telco
|25.2
|25.6
|-1.8%
(1) Unaudited data
Sales for the first-quarter 2025-26 at €56.5 million
NACON Gaming
"Catalogue" sales for the first quarter (April 1 – June 30) increased by 46.4% despite a limited editorial release. This momentum is driven in particular by Tour de France 2025 TM and Pro Cycling Manager 25 TM , whose sales increased by 25% and 35% respectively compared to last year.
The "Back Catalogue" (games released in previous fiscal years) performs well with sales equivalent to that of the first-quarter of 2024-25 at €14.0 million, in line with targets.
The 22% growth in "Accessories" sales in the European market, supported by the success of accessories dedicated to the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 and the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, partially offset the slowdown in the U.S. market disrupted by customs duties. This activity shows a decrease to €10.8 million, mainly due to an unfavorable basis of comparison and the current weakness of the U. S. market.
BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco
Mobile accessories: In a smartphone market that is once again declining in the first quarter of 2025-26, BIGBEN continues to outperform the market thanks to the strength of its brands and its product diversification. Sales for the first quarter of 2025-26 are slightly down by 1.8% to €20.4 million.
Audio-video: This activity generated revenue of €4.8 million for the quarter compared to €4.9 million for the same period of the previous fiscal year. The Audio activity shows a growth of 14.2% for the quarter.
Second quarter 2025-26: Business growth
NACON: The activity of the second quarter will be driven mainly by new releases.
July saw the release of 2 new games:
- Rugby League TM 26 has been a huge success and is the 3rd largest launch of NACON in terms of value; Robocop makes his return in Robocop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business TM and achieves a User Score of over 80%.
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown TM has been enhanced with a Season 4 featuring the Casino .
Hell is Us T M , a highly anticipated title, has already nearly one million wishlists. It will be available from September 4, 2025.
The second half of the year (October 1 – March 31) will see the release of nearly ten titles: Dragonkin: The Banished TM , Styx: Blades of Greed TM , Edge of Memories TM , GreedFall II TM , Cricket26 TM , Rennsport TM , Endurance Motorsport Series TM , Gear-Club Unlimited 3 TM .
The "Back Catalogue" should maintain a good level of activity.
The "Accessories" activity is expected to remain impacted during the semester by uncertainties in the American market. Europe, on the other hand, should benefit from a positive sales trend (driven by accessories for SwitchTM2, XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, and Revosim range).
BIGBEN – Audio-Video/Telco: Maintaining good resilience
In the second quarter, BIGBEN continues to rely on its development strategy for its Audio-Video/Telco activities, which is based on three pillars:
- Extension of the Force® ranges; Premiumization of the Cosy® offering; Opening of new distribution channels.
This strategy will enable Bigben Audio-Video/Telco, to show strong resilience throughout the financial year, despite a stagnant environment.
Confirmation of targets for the fiscal year 2025-26
For the 2025-26 fiscal year, BIGBEN is confident in its ability to generate sustained growth, thanks to its strong positioning in its two complementary businesses.
Next event:
Publication of second quarter 2025/26 sales on 27 th October 2025 after the market close
|
