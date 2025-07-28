Dr. Ché Ahn To Announce Candidacy For California Governor At August 2 Pasadena Rally

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Join Dr. Ché Ahn as he launches a visionary campaign to restore faith, family, and freedom through a new vision of“Compassionate Justice” in California.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 9:00 AM, Dr. Ché Ahn will officially announce his candidacy for Governor of California during a campaign launch rally held at the outdoor plaza of the Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena, California.Event check-in opens at 8:00 AM. Immediately following the campaign launch, attendees are invited to join the Hope California event-a statewide movement of faith, unity, and service.Dr. Ahn is an internationally respected evangelical leader, successful businessman, and longtime community advocate. He serves as Senior Pastor of Harvest Rock Church and has founded several media and investment ventures that advance values-driven impact across California and the globe.He rose to national prominence in 2020 after successfully suing Governor Gavin Newsom at the U.S. Supreme Court, defending the constitutional right of churches to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic-a landmark victory for religious liberty.Most recently, Dr. Ahn has provided support to California communities by delivering aid to wildfire victims, care for first responders, and hope to peace officers impacted by the No Kings riots.“I believe California is worth fighting for,” said Dr. Ahn.“We need leaders who will defend freedom, promote public safety, and restore moral clarity to our government. It's time to rebuild this state-not with politics as usual, but with courage, compassion, and common sense.”His campaign, Ché Ahn for Governor 2026, launches under the banner“Compassionate Justice”, a fearless, positive vision; rooted in faith, family, and freedom. All Californians are invited to join this movement of renewal and restoration.“We stand at a crossroads,” Dr. Ahn continued.“It's time for courageous, compassionate leadership-rooted in integrity and common sense. I'm running to protect families, restore public safety, rebuild the economy, and renew our shared hope for California's future.”To RSVP , request media credentials, or learn more, visit che4ca .About Dr. Ché Ahn:Dr. Ché Ahn is the founder of Harvest International Ministry and Senior Pastor of Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena, California. He is a global Christian leader, humanitarian, and entrepreneur who has ministered in more than 90 nations, preaching the gospel and empowering local communities. He is also a devoted husband to Sue Ahn, father, and grandfather.

