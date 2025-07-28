Aperio Clinical Outcomes Promotes Lisa Jamba To Vice President Of Data Analytics

Lisa Jamba Promoted to Vice President of Data Analytics

Advancing Data Driven Innovation in Clinical Research

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aperio Clinical Outcomes, a leading contract research organization (CRO) focusing on data management and data analytics services for oncology and rare disease trials, proudly announces the promotion of Lisa Jamba to Vice President of Data Analytics.In her new role, Lisa will oversee the strategic vision and execution of data analytics initiatives, driving the continued development of Aperio's Trial Data Intelligence (TDITM) platform. A recognized leader in transforming complex data into actionable insights, she will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of data analytics and data science both within Aperio and for its clients."Lisa has been instrumental in the development of Aperio's TDITM platform as well as implementing data review efficiencies with smart listings,” said Faye Woolf, CEO of Aperio Clinical Outcomes.“From enhancing trial efficiency to driving evidence-based decision-making, her leadership has had a direct impact on the speed and quality with which we deliver for sponsors. This promotion is a recognition of her vision, innovation, and deep expertise in analytics and software development."With over 25 years of experience in clinical research and software development, Lisa joined Aperio in 2021 and has since led transformative strategic initiatives in data analytics.“I'm honored to step into this role and continue working with such a talented team,” said Lisa.“We're in a unique position to redefine how data can power every aspect of clinical research, from design to delivery. I look forward to driving even greater innovation and impact for our clients and the patients they serve.”Aperio Clinical Outcomes remains committed to fostering leadership that blends scientific rigor with cutting-edge technology, ensuring trials are smarter, faster, and more adaptable to the evolving demands of global clinical research.About Aperio Clinical OutcomesAperio Clinical Outcomes offers essential services for today's complex, data-intensive oncology and rare disease clinical trials: rock-solid fit-for-purpose database development and management, unmatched analytics expertise, and powerful holistic tools that deliver the most coherent and actionable views of essential data. Just as important, in an industry flooded with promises, we make only one: We tell the truth, no matter what.

Marilyn Beaver

Aperio Clinical Outcomes

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.