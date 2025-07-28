Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Jeep Vehicles (RKH-765)
PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to support the temporary covering on a jeep to prevent rainwater from pooling or entering," said an inventor, from Sterlington, La., "so I invented the TOPLESS RAIN COVER SUPPORT. My design helps keep the vehicle interior dry and protected."
The patent-pending invention provides a support for the soft temporary covering applied over a parked jeep vehicle with the hard top removed. In doing so, it prevents rainwater from pooling atop the soft cover and leaking down inside the front of the vehicle. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of jeep vehicles. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-765, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
