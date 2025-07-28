UES Expands Into Indiana With Acquisition Of GME Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic move broadens the engineering firm's Midwest footprint and drilling capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UES, a national leader in geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, materials testing and inspection services, has acquired GME Testing in Ft. Wayne, IN, expanding the firm's Midwest region with the addition of its first Indiana-based firm.

Established in 1999, GME Testing provides clients with geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, and all foundation-related inspections and testing. The firm, comprised of 23 talented staff, also owns and operates their own fleet of drill rigs, further expanding UES' drilling capabilities in the Midwest region.

Among many other recent projects for hospitals, schools, and businesses, GME Testing's recent notable projects include Trine University, Concordia Seminary, Sweetwater Music Instruments, Fort Wayne International Airport Terminals Expansion, Purdue Fort Wayne Student Housing and Music building, The Pearl mixed-use development, STAR Bank building and parking garage deck, and wastewater treatment plants and utilities for Wells, DeKalb, Allen, LaGrange, and Adam Counties.

President and Principal Rami Anabtawi, P.E., BC.GE, will continue to lead GME Testing. He shared,“We are proud to partner with UES to expand their Midwest region. Our expertise in UES' core services makes us a natural fit, we are aligned on our values, and we're excited for the expanded opportunities this offers our team members.”

UES' Midwest Region President, Pat Donovan, P.E., stated,“We're excited to join forces with GME Testing to expand UES' presence into Indiana. The firm's reputation as efficient and knowledgeable problem solvers supports our efforts to serve clients across the Midwest region, and entire U.S., with consistent responsiveness and trusted solutions.”

GME Testing is an expert in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, and all foundation-related inspections and testing. GME Testing is a one-stop solution for those planning residential construction, retail, health care institutions, religious, educational, hospitality, entertainment, roadway or utility infrastructure improvements, ready to partner with clients all the way from the start of planning to design and construction inspection. For more information, please visit

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with expertise in the areas of environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies. With more than 4,000 professionals across 100+ branches, UES provides specialized geotechnical engineering, environmental, materials testing, and inspection services to clients across the United States. UES consults on projects of all sizes in industries such as transportation, water and wastewater, data centers, energy, healthcare, education, residential, and more. For more information, visit or follow UES on social media.

