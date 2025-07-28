Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rexel's First Half 2025 Financial Report Made Available


2025-07-28 12:01:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REXEL'S FIRST HALF 2025 FINANCIAL REPORT
MADE AVAILABLE

Rexel's first-half 2025 financial report was filed on July 30, 2025 with the French Autorité des marches financiers (AMF).

It is also made available on Rexel's corporate website ( ) in the“Investors –Regulated Information” section.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit .

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ...

PRESS

Brunswick: Laurence FROST +33 6 31 65 57 06 ...

Attachment

  • PR - Half year financial report as of June 30, 2025 made available

