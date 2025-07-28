PRESS RELEASE: NACON: FIRST-QUARTER 2025-26 SALES AT €31.3M

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Lesquin, July 28,2025 - 6:00 PM FIRST-QUARTER 2025-26 SALES AT €31.3 M,

IN LINE WITH THE GROUP'S OBJECTIVES NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) announces today its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (period from April 1,2025 to June 30,2025).

IFRS – €M 2025-26

2024-25

Variation in %

Sales (unaudited) First quarter (April - June) 31.3 32.3 -2.9% Games 19.7 17.8 +10.4% including: Catalogue Sales 5.6 3.8 +46.4% Back catalogue 14.0 14.0 +0.4% Accessories 10.8 13.3 -18.8% Others (1) 0.8 1.1 -25.9%

(1) Mobile and Audio Revenue



Sales for the first quarter 2025-26: strong performance of the Gaming activity with an increase of 10.4%

"Catalogue" sales for the first quarter (April 1 – June 30) increased by 46.4% despite a limited editorial release. This momentum is driven in particular by Tour de France 2025 TM and Pro Cycling Manager 25 TM , whose sales increased by 25% and 35% respectively compared to last year.

The "Back Catalogue" (games released in previous fiscal years) performs well with sales equivalent to that of the first-quarter of 2024-25 at €14.0 million, in line with targets.

The 22% growth in "Accessories" sales in the European market, supported by the success of accessories dedicated to the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 and the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, partially offset the slowdown in the U.S. market disrupted by customs duties. This activity shows a decrease to €10.8 million, mainly due to an unfavorable basis of comparison and the current weakness of the U. S. market.

Strong growth expected in the second quarter

The activity of the second quarter will be driven mainly by new releases.

July saw the release of 2 new games:



Rugby League TM 26 has been a huge success and is the 3rd largest launch of NACON in terms of value; Robocop makes his return in Robocop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business TM and achieves a User Score of over 80%.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown TM has been enhanced with a Season 4 featuring the Casino .

Hell is Us T M , a highly anticipated title, has already nearly one million wishlists. It will be available from September 4, 2025.

The second half of the year (October 1 – March 31) will see the release of nearly ten titles: Dragonkin: The Banished TM , Styx: Blades of Greed TM , Edge of Memories TM , GreedFall II TM , Cricket26 TM , Rennsport TM , Endurance Motorsport Series TM , Gear-Club Unlimited 3 TM .

The "Back Catalogue" should maintain a good level of activity.

The "Accessories" activity is expected to remain impacted during the semester by uncertainties in the American market. Europe, on the other hand, should benefit from a positive sales trend (driven by accessories for SwitchTM2, XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller, and Revosim range).

Confirmation of targets for the fiscal year 2025-26

With its strong positions in its two complementary business areas, a busy line-up throughout the entire fiscal year, and numerous innovations in the Accessories business, NACON is confident in its ability to generate strong growth in the fiscal year 2025-26.

Next event:

Publication of second quarter 2025/26 sales on 27th October 2025 after the market close



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 million

OPERATING RESULT 2024/2025: €1.1million

WORKFORCE

More than 1,000 employees





INTERNATIONAL

25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries



NACON is a company of the BIGBEN group created in 2019 to optimize its expertise in strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming accessories, NACON concentrates 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified hub strengthens NACON's position in the market and allows it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:

Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet ... +33 1 80 81 50 01



