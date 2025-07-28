Bolloré : Press Release

Bolloré : Press Release
PRESS RELEASE
July 28, 2025
Bolloré SE has decided to seek, before the Paris Court of Appeal, the annulment of the 'Autorité des marchés financiers' (AMF) decision dated July 18, 2025 requiring the filing of a public buyout offer on the shares of Vivendi SE within a six-month timeframe.
Such decision by the AMF was taken pursuant to a judgment of the Paris Court of Appeal dated April 22, 2025 against which Bolloré SE and Vivendi SE have filed appeals with the French Supreme Court (Cour de cassation), the hearing of being set for November 25, 2025.
Attachment
-
2025 07 28 Bolloré recours AMF UK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment