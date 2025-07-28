Fraser Allport Releases Educational Guide On 20 Key Retirement Planning Risks

Experience Matters

Serving Clients since 1982

Fraser Allport Shares 43 Years of Expertise to Help Individuals Navigate Retirement Uncertainty

- Albert EinsteinDAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fraser Allport, an Accredited Investment Fiduciarywith 43 years of experience, has announced the release of a new educational guide titled“The 20 Risks to Retirement .” This comprehensive resource is designed to help retirees and pre-retirees better prepare for the various financial and lifestyle risks that may affect their long-term retirement outcomes.While no two retirements are alike, many individuals face similar challenges-from market volatility and inflation to rising healthcare costs and shifting government programs.“The 20 Risks to Retirement” provides a framework for identifying and addressing these potential issues through informed planning.“Retirement is not just about how much you save,” said Fraser Allport.“It's about understanding what could impact your retirement and creating a plan that is adaptable over time. Our goal is to provide clarity and empower individuals to make well-informed decisions.”Highlights from the guide include:Market Volatility and Sequence of Returns Risk – Evaluating how market timing influences portfolio sustainabilityLongevity and Healthcare Costs – Planning for longer lifespans and medical expensesSocial Security and Medicare – Strategic guidance for optimizing benefits and coverageBehavioral Finance and Debt Management – Identifying emotional triggers that can disrupt sound planningInflation – Incorporating cost-of-living considerations into long-term strategiesFraser's approach emphasizes a holistic perspective by integrating Social Security, Medicare, estate planning, and tax strategy into the broader retirement conversation. His guide is part of an ongoing effort to offer educational tools that help individuals gain greater financial savvy as they navigate the retirement process.Special thanks and attribution are extended to the National Social Security Association and for their support in promoting retirement literacy.Fraser Allport is a National Social Security Advisorand incorporates NSSA's resources and standards into his practice.To request a complimentary copy of“The 20 Risks to Retirement” or to schedule a one-on-one consultation, visit or contact Fraser Allport directly at , or (386) 882-6256.About Fraser AllportFraser Allport is the Founder of The Total Advisor, LLC, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. With 43 years of experience, he holds designations as an Accredited Investment Fiduciary, Certified Estate PlannerTM, and National Social Security Advisor. He provides personalized financial consultations and conducts educational workshops for organizations, schools, and businesses.Media Contact:Fraser AllportPhone: (386) 882-6256Email: ...Website:Attribution: Content developed with support from , The National Social Security Association.

