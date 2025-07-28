Tropical Estate With Private Waterfall Access And Ocean Views To Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Costa Rican masterpiece to auction in cooperation with Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby's International Realty

- Wijbrand Tuinstra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most spectacular tropical estates in Costa Rica's South Pacific-a ten-acre sanctuary known as Casa Cascavita in Uvita-is headed to auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions . Listed for US$11.5 million in cooperation with Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby's International Realty, the property combines lush rainforest privacy with elevated luxury and remarkable Pacific Ocean views. Bidding is set to open 21 August via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions, and will culminate live online on 28 August as part of the firm's global sales series, featured alongside RM Sotheby's.



Tucked just minutes from the vibrant beach town of Uvita and the renowned Marino Ballena National Park, Casa Cascavita commands sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, including the iconic Whale's Tail sandbar formation. The property encompasses over 16,000 square feet across a five-bedroom main residence including a two-bedroom independent apartment, and extensive staff quarters-all thoughtfully integrated into a verdant jungle landscape.



“Casa Cascavita represents true tropical elegance,” said Tina Wallace, Business Director at Concierge Auctions.“With stunning ocean vistas, exquisite craftsmanship, and total privacy, it offers a one-of-a-kind lifestyle. Our global auction platform creates the ideal environment to highlight that rare opportunity-maximizing exposure, simplifying the sale, and connecting with the right buyer. We're looking forward to bringing such a singular property to market.”



At the heart of the estate lies a teak-clad main residence adorned with hand-carved Indonesian details, featuring five spacious ensuite bedrooms and indoor-outdoor living areas that open to panoramic ocean-view terraces. Culinary spaces are outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, while the outdoor kitchen includes a fire grill, pizza oven, and gas barbecue-ideal for entertaining amid the sights and sounds of the rainforest.



Nature plays a starring role at Casa Cascavita. A river winds through the estate, culminating in a magical 30-foot waterfall and crystalline blue swimming hole with a natural waterslide. Multiple staff residences-including two casitas and a studio apartment- provide exceptional flexibility for multigenerational living, guests, or hospitality ventures.



Sustainability is central to the estate's design, with features such as a micro-hydroelectric system, filtered spring water, and 24-hour battery backup. A granite infinity-edge pool, lush tropical gardens, and electric vehicle charging station complete the resort-style experience.



“This elegant retreat blends timeless sophistication with a tropical flair,” said Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby's International Realty.“Casa Cascavita offers a rare combination of nature's splendor, meticulous design, and adaptable living, set within one of the most coveted areas of Costa Rica. It's the ideal retreat for those who desire tranquility and refinement.”



Set within the biodiverse haven of Puntarenas Province, Uvita is a gateway to Costa Rica's South Pacific coast. Known for its untouched beaches, jungle wildlife, and offshore whale migrations, the area offers adventure and tranquility in equal measure. Nearby Marino Ballena National Park provides opportunities for whale watching, snorkeling, and kayaking, while fine dining abounds at acclaimed restaurants such as Mi Amore, Aracari, and Los Laureles. From surfing in Dominical to hiking through rainforests teeming with sloths and toucans, the region is a magnet for those seeking an immersive and elevated lifestyle.



Images of the property can be viewed on conciergeauctions. All photography and video credit Marco Gutierrez Photo and Imaginacion Media.



As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.



