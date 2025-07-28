A Warm Parable By Bruce Piasecki: Stan The Man, Back To Basics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Read this book to experience a global american with a worldview that works in this time of swift and severe ignorance of the other and youth. Wonders here.

- Bill NovelliBALLSTON SPA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stan the man is more than his job.Some of the teenage kids at this day job, still happy from their weekends at the beach, each Monday bring sand in their socks and shoes. Yet Stan does not make a big thing out of it; he has learned through time, since leaving Poland, to be mostly invisible in his job as janitor near the strong waves of Robert Moses State Beach on Long Island.Stan is a brilliant man, self-informing, and curious. Stan is a modern mawn, a warm man. This makes Stan a supportive conversationalist with all ages, the rich and the poor, the new and old world folks before him each week.Stan might seem both old school and old world, yet there is a new world attitude in his walk. In his Converse black sneakers, he is both a throw-back yet remarkably contemporary. Sparkling janitorial keys fling from his hips, and because of the swing, many of the girls at the school like him.Stan knows a daugher of President Obama as "a young buddy" in the hallways he cleans. He even knows several articulate media legends and TV personalities from his extra weekend jobs. They are often surprised how up on the news Stan the man is.Unlike the teaxchers that hound the jkids relentlessly for their rebellious behaviors, the kids are fond of Stan. They often find him playing his accordian by their playground at lunch breaks, those keys swinging from his hips.***************************One set of keys to Piasecki's work is to be found by combining the Wikipedia pages posted on his career and this Fable on family, friends, and good fortune. Read the full book at BOOK BABY for its joyful prose, or interview the author on how his last two fables relate to his bestseller non-fiction biographies and books.But before we begin, a warning: this tale knows that no matter how much you are liked, nor how many rich and powerful you know, you are stil you, and alone in your dreams.PEAK INSIDE THIS BOOK AT THE PUBLISHER'S display of this books Table of Contents at BOOKBABY's web bookstore. See videos on Piasecki's work at and a teaser at top of forthcoming PBS show featuring his work and career DOING MORE WITH LESS: THE BEN FRANLIN WAY.

Dr. Bruce Piasecki

Creative Force Foundation

+1 518-495-8810

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.