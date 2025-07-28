Bihar: Panchayat Secretary Lodges Complaint Against RJD MLA For Threatening Call
The complaint was lodged at the SC-ST police station, citing alleged intimidation and misconduct.
The Panchayat Secretary claimed that the tone and manner in which the MLA addressed him during the call carried "a sense of threat."
He informed senior officials, including the Block Development Officer (BDO) and the District Magistrate, about the matter.
“The way MLA Bhai Virendra interacted with me was inappropriate. I felt threatened and hence, lodged a complaint,” said Sandeep Kumar while speaking to the media in Patna.
According to the FIR, the incident took place on July 26, when Bhai Virendra called the Panchayat Secretary regarding the issuance of a death certificate for a person.
The MLA became upset after the official did not acknowledge or greet him properly and allegedly failed to act swiftly on the request.
An audio recording of the conversation surfaced on social media platforms, fuelling public discussion.
In the clip, the MLA can purportedly be heard reprimanding the Panchayat Secretary, who, in turn, claimed he was deeply "hurt" by the language used.
In a Facebook post, Bhai Virendra confirmed the authenticity of the call but defended his actions.
He admitted using "harsh words" but accused the Panchayat Secretary of showing disrespect.
“When I called him, he neither greeted me nor responded with courtesy. He behaved carelessly. Yes, I used strong words, and I regret that, but the behaviour of such officers must be held accountable,” the MLA wrote.
He further stated:“Recording and circulating a private phone conversation by a government official is a violation of privacy and could be punishable under the IT Act and Right to Privacy provisions.”
The MLA alleged that the audio was shared "out of context" to malign his image, and vowed to continue being "the voice of the public."
So far, district authorities have not issued an official statement on the matter.
The incident, however, has triggered political debate, especially given the sensitive caste and conduct-related implications.
Bhai Virendra is a prominent RJD leader and MLA from Maner constituency, known for his mass following. The complaint comes at a politically sensitive time, as Bihar moves closer to the next Assembly elections.
