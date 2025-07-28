Madhur Bhandarkar Says, 'Your Unwavering Love Keeps It Alive' As Indu Sarkar Turns 8
Sharing a poster of the drama on his X handle, Bhandarkar penned a note that read, "It's been 8 wonderful years since the release of the film #InduSarkar. Seeing it still passionately loved on @PrimeVideoIN
& @JioHotstar truly warms my heart. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your unwavering love keeps it alive!"
Apart from directing it, Bhandarkar has also co-written and co-produced the drama. Set against the backdrop of the emergency period in India, "Indu Sarkar" revolves around the journey of a simple housewife turned revolutionary, Indu (Played by Kirti Kulhari). As her husband, a government employee, plans to use the situation to his advantage and move ahead in his career, Indu decides to go on a completely different path.
Backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment, "Indu Sarkar" stars Kirti Kulhari as Indu Sarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh as Sanjay Gandhi, Anupam Kher as Nanaji Pradhan, Tota Roy Chowdhury as Navin Sarkar, Supriya Vinod as Indira Gandhi, Rashmi Thackeray as Farzana, Sheeba Chaddha as Mekhla Singh,
Manav Vij as Inspector Sodhi, Abhinav Sharma as Shreedhar, Ankur Vikal as Shivam, an activist, Varun Singh Rajput as Nihal, Zakir Hussain as Inspector Mishra, and Mohan Kapoor as Sahani.
Talking about the technical crew of the drama, "Indu Sarkar" has Keiko Nakahara as the cinematographer, Devendra Murdeshwar as the editor, and Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri as the composers.
Up next, Bhandarkar is working on another highly-awaited project titled, "The Wives".
Speaking about his next, the 'Fashion' maker said,“There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen”.
"The Wives" features Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles, along with others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment