Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Accessory For Smokers (RKH-722)


2025-07-28 11:46:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would allow you to smoke, view your phone, and keep a drink nearby while driving in the car," said an inventor, from Fayetteville, N.C., "so I invented the Q TRAY. My design ensures an ashtray, phone holder, and cupholder are readily accessible when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides a combination ashtray and cell phone holder for motorists. In doing so, it ensures the cupholder is still accessible for holding a drink. As a result, it allows the driver to maintain a two-handed grip on the steering wheel. It also increases convenience and safety. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, smokers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-722, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

