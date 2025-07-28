SECURITAS welcomes Aimie, a new kind of team member and a new performance engine for finance

The decision reflects a growing trend among forward-looking finance organizations. In an environment marked by global volatility and operational complexity, legacy systems - dominated by rigid ERP structures and static workflows - have become increasingly inadequate. Rules-based automation and digital assistants, while useful, have reached their ceiling. Agentic AI is the new operating standard for competitive finance.

To stay ahead, CFOs are turning to Aimie to operationalize a new system of work: intelligent, autonomous, always on. This shift positions SECURITAS among the first companies to integrate agentic AI as an operational co-worker. Aimie redefines what AI can do by transforming Order-to-Cash from a scripted back-office function into a self-optimizing system of intelligence. She is a teammate who manages cash collection.

Purpose-built for corporate finance and backed by Sidetrade's $7.2 trillion transaction Data Lake , Aimie brings contextual intelligence to every interaction. Her capabilities include:



Autonomous, context-driven calls intelligently orchestrated across thousands of customer accounts

Continuous learning from customer payment behaviors and live interactions to deliver tailored dialogue, in real-time Integrating natively with the Sidetrade platform to drive dynamic Order-to-Cash adjustments and real-time case management, without human intervention

Aimie delivers consistent, policy-aligned execution at scale, driving measurable gains in cash flow, reducing manual workload, and enabling finance teams to refocus on higher-value priorities.

By embracing agentic AI, SECURITAS joins a growing group of enterprises that gain a structural advantage in financial execution. Those who hesitate risk being overtaken by faster, leaner, more adaptive competitors.

Investor & Media relations @Sidetrade

Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 ...

About Sidetrade ( )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its new-generation agentic AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $7.2 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud , thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of 40 million buyers worldwide. Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States, and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Among them: AGFA, BMW Financial Services, Bunzl, DXC, Engie, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Morningstar, Page, Randstad, Safran, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Siemens, UGI, Veolia.

For further information, visit us at and follow @Sidetrade on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.



Attachment

SECURITAS welcomes Aimie, a new kind of team member and a new performance engine for finance