Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


2025-07-28 11:46:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 86,210 Ageas shares in the period from 21-07-2025 until 25-07-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
21-07-2025 17,602 1,017,375 57.80 57.60 57.95
22-07-2025 22,512 1,296,968 57.61 57.25 57.90
23-07-2025 19,496 1,135,432 58.24 58.00 58.35
24-07-2025 12,512 732,751 58.56 58.35 58.85
25-07-2025 14,088 825,314 58.58 58.35 58.95
Total 86,210 5,007,840 58.09 57.25 58.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,856,343 shares for a total amount of EUR 196,821,591. This corresponds to 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

MENAFN28072025004107003653ID1109852341

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search