Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 86,210 Ageas shares in the period from 21-07-2025 until 25-07-2025.

(EUR) 21-07-2025 17,602 1,017,375 57.80 57.60 57.95 22-07-2025 22,512 1,296,968 57.61 57.25 57.90 23-07-2025 19,496 1,135,432 58.24 58.00 58.35 24-07-2025 12,512 732,751 58.56 58.35 58.85 25-07-2025 14,088 825,314 58.58 58.35 58.95 Total 86,210 5,007,840 58.09 57.25 58.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,856,343 shares for a total amount of EUR 196,821,591. This corresponds to 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.

