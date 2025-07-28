Book Marketing Timeline Longer Than Authors Realize, Veteran Publicist Says

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Trish Stevens of Ascot Media Group says authors can revive or expand their book's reach long after launch day-if they avoid this common mistake.

- Veteran book publicist Trish Stevens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Many authors assume the buzz around their books has to happen in a narrow window surrounding their publication date - and if that window closes, so does their shot at success. But that's simply not true, says veteran book publicist Trish Stevens.

“It's one of the most damaging myths in publishing,” said Stevens, founder and CEO of Ascot Media Group.“Authors work for years on their books, and then someone tells them the only time to market it is right at launch. It's just not the case. As long as your content isn't tied to quickly outdated information like technology, your book can be promoted months - or even years - after its release.”

According to Stevens, the secret to keeping a book relevant is keeping the messaging and the mediums fresh.

Her suggestions include giving talks or readings at local bookstores or coffee houses; taking part in broadcast interviews; offering discounts on bulk purchases for book clubs, schools, businesses or other groups; and being active on social media.

“The sky's the limit, and anything is possible, so get creative!” Stevens said.“Keep your marketing fresh and exciting, and you'll keep getting results.

“Most importantly,” Stevens continued,“if you have self-published your book, make absolutely sure it has been thoroughly edited. Too many authors try to get around that, and that is the biggest mistake they make. Never think that your writing skills are good enough to simply publish your book online. One mistake in a book can put a reader off, instantly. And, if that causes bad reviews, you will become 'stuck.' Find a credible editor!”

Stevens advises authors handling their own publicity to look for ways to make the topics of their books newsworthy, while avoiding hyperbolic language and fluff. And if they don't have time for self-promotion, they can hire a reputable book publicist.

“A book publicist can help you keep your book in the public eye; they can communicate with the media and secure interviews and appearances for you; help keep your story in print; and they can help you reach new audiences,” she said.

The bottom line, Stevens emphasized, is that authors have spent years (in most cases) bringing their books to fruition, so they shouldn't give up so quickly when it comes to publicizing it.

“If they used a publicist during the first few months and got little to no results, they need to consider the possibility that the publicist just didn't do a good enough job for them,” Stevens said.“Don't let your dream die because someone failed to get you in the public eye.”

Lastly, Trish added,“There's nothing more gratifying to me in this book world than seeing authors get so excited after their campaigns kick off and watching them on TV discussing their books. Many of these authors' books failed in publicity years earlier. We reignite their dreams, and it is extremely rewarding.”

On more than one occasion, Stevens said she has heard authors describe their excitement as like being a kid again on Christmas morning - running downstairs, getting on their PCs to see just how many media hits have come in. Many of these types of testimonials can be found along with contact information at .

“Don't let anyone tell you that you can't keep marketing your book,” Stevens added.“As long as you have a passion for it, there's no reason you can't continue to reach new readers and touch their lives, for years to come.”

About Ascot Media Group

For more than 16 years, Ascot Media Group has specialized in publicity campaigns for emerging and established authors alike, helping them achieve local, national and international exposure. The company has been voted number one for book publicity multiple times over the course of its history and has helped some authors reach the NY Times bestsellers list.

For more information, please visit .



Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.