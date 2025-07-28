Dr. Celina Peerman Offers Leadership Insights To Assist Readers In Achieving More With Less And Managing Personalities

29 Owls book

Dr. Celina Peerman, Author of 29 Owls

Quote 1 from Celina Peerman's book 29 Owls

Quote 2 from Celina Peerman's book 29 Owls

Quote 3 from Celina Peerman's book 29 Owls

Dr. Celina Peerman offers leadership insights to help her readers navigate tough decisions, build trust through courageous conversations.

- Dr. Celina Peerman

WAVERLY, IA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Celina Peerman , author of 49 Chameleons: Reflections on Navigating Change and Leading with Confidence continues her groundbreaking work in yet another book 29 Owls: Wisdom for Stronger Decisions, Tough Conversations, and True Accountability, encourages readers to embrace change for those who want to lead wisely, not just loudly. Whether managing a team, navigating workplace dynamics, or simply trying to show up more intentionally in the role, this book offers the mindset and skill set to lead with clarity, courage, and calm.

29 Owls: Wisdom for Stronger Decisions, Tough Conversations, and True Accountability is your essential guide to to do more with less, manage personalities, juggle priorities, and keep your values intact.

29 Owls does not claim to have all the answers. Instead, it offers the questions that matter most, along with encouragement to stay present, thoughtful, and brave in the moments that challenge the most.

Each short lesson delivers a powerful reflection and an actionable step. These 29 lessons, or "owls," cover real-world leadership themes like:

.Making confident decisions using data and intuition

.Naming the hard thing without causing harm

.Owning mistakes and creating a culture of growth

.Setting expectations and following through with integrity

.Creating boundaries and giving feedback with care

Whether you're a new leader, a seasoned executive, or someone managing complex workplace dynamics, this practical guide provides tools that can be applied right away. Each section is rooted in clarity and compassion, with a focus on what really works.

No theories. No fluff. Just smart, thoughtful leadership tips for people who want to lead with more wisdom and feel less overwhelmed.



About Dr. Celina

Dr. Celina Peerman is an organizational psychologist, senior HR professional, two-time TEDx speaker, author, and podcaster. With over three decades of experience in leader development, change readiness, and workplace culture, Dr. Peerman has helped thousands of individuals and organizations improve their effectiveness and thrive through transitions. Based in Iowa, Dr. Peerman is a passionate advocate for global conversations about human experience. She combines her love of travel, arts advocacy, and outdoor adventures with her mission to inspire leaders and teams to make meaningful, lasting changes. As the founder of The Peerman Group, she leads a team dedicated to fostering growth and solving challenges to build stronger communities.

Dr. Peerman's unique approach blends academic rigor with practical experience, offering advice that's insightful, actionable, and deeply rooted in the realities of today's workplaces.

About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success's Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Dr. Peerman, visit DrCelinaPeerman.

To schedule an interview with Dr. Peerman email ... or call 319-240-8882.

Elizabeth McCormick

Soar 2 Success International

+1 469-766-7894

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.