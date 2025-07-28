Sourav Ganguly Lauds 'Brilliant' Pant For Showing Grit And Class In England Test Series
Pant, who emerged as one of India's standout performers on the tour, amassed 479 runs in seven innings, including twin centuries in the series opener at Headingley and a courageous 74 in the Lord's Test despite being struck on the hand. His form and resilience became a defining feature of India's campaign, as they fought to level the five-match series, currently led 2-1 by England.
“He is a very good Test player. He is injured and his foot was fractured; he will take time to recover. He has batted brilliantly in the series,” Ganguly told IANS.
Pant's injury occurred during India's first innings of the fourth Test when he was struck on the foot by a vicious yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes. The ball deflected off his bat and slammed into his boot, causing a fracture that forced him to retire hurt before bravely returning the next day to complete a gritty half-century (54), despite visible discomfort.
The southpaw also commended the team effort in the dramatic turnaround during the fourth Test, where India batted for over 140 overs to force a draw.“India played good cricket and saved the Test match after batting for more than 140 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar played really well,” Ganguly added, referring to the match-saving centuries by the two all-rounders.
After being ruled out of the final Test at The Oval, Pant took to social media to share an update and express gratitude.
“Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength. I will begin rehab once my fracture heals and I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines, and giving it my 100%. Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love,” Pant posted.
With Pant sidelined, Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan has been added to the squad as cover. Jagadeesan, who has shown promise in domestic cricket and the IPL, is expected to back up Dhruv Jurel, who is likely to take over the gloves for the final Test beginning Thursday at The Oval in London.
