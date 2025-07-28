Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover For Smokers (RKH-588)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a smoker, I have burned holes in many pieces of furniture, comforters, and clothing over the years. I needed a protective accessory to prevent damage and burn holes," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented the NO HOLES. My design helps prevent expensive replacement costs for furniture, bedding, and clothing."

The invention provides a convenient and easy way to protect furniture and clothing from getting burned when one is smoking. In doing so, it helps prevent damage and replacement costs. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-588, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

