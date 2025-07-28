COMPASSUS NAMED TO NEWSWEEK's AMERICA's GREATEST WORKPLACES 2025

Award recognizes Compassus' impact and commitment to be the employer of choice in home-based health care

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based health care services, announced today that it is recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies through a comprehensive assessment involving employee interviews, company reviews, publicly accessible data and an analysis of over 120 key performance indicators.

Since its founding in 2006, Compassus has expanded its services to include home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. The company's more than 8,000 team members deliver care across more than 280 programs and 32 states.

Compassus is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for personal and professional growth. This commitment is reflected in its recent workforce achievements, including a 43% reduction in the nurse turnover rate compared to one year ago. The company invested in its employee medical plan benefits for 2025 by lowering employee premiums by an average of 8% and lowering employee out of pocket costs. The developments testify to Compassus' focus on employee satisfaction, support and retention.

"Being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces marks a milestone in our purposeful effort to support our people," said Compassus CEO Mike Asselta. "We know we can only complete our mission to deliver the highest quality care for patients and families with engaged, supported caregivers who feel they belong here. I'm especially proud of how our nurses, therapists, and care team members are choosing to make careers in home-based health care."

"Companies that emphasize building a strong workplace environment see higher levels of employee engagement. And with higher employee engagement comes a range of benefits," explains Jennifer H. Cunningham, Newsweek's editor-in-chief. "That's why Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are partnering for the third-annual ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces, recognizing the companies where employee engagement comes naturally."

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based care services, including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. More than 8,000 teammates and more than 280 access points nationwide provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way.

