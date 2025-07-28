Flock Safety And MPS Partner To Expand AI-Driven Public Safety And Enforcement For Communities And Campuses Across The U.S.

Municipal Parking Services (MPS)

Flock Safety

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Parking Services (MPS), a national leader in AI-driven parking enforcement and compliance technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities. The partnership enables MPS customers to leverage Flock's advanced License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, providing them with an infrastructure-free, turnkey hardware solution while enabling improved security in parking lots.

MPS customers can now access its parking enforcement and payment software via Flock LPRs, which are solar-powered and LTE-connected. The solution also enables joint customers to share their LPR camera data directly with local law enforcement, enhancing overall site safety and reducing crime in the community.

"Together with Flock, we are enabling cities and businesses to use their existing infrastructure as a force multiplier," said Joe Caldwell, founder of MPS.

"Flock's goal is to drive positive impact through public safety as well as improved quality of life for communities," said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety. "We're pleased that Flock's best-in-class LPR camera technology can contribute to safety and overall efficiency in parking lots."

Flock's infrastructure-free solution is inclusive of installation, maintenance, data storage, software upgrades, and customer support. The company currently works with over 5,000 law enforcement agencies and over 1,000 businesses across the U.S.

Communities, campuses, and property owners can take advantage of the joint MPS-Flock Safety solution today. Learn more at .

About Municipal Parking Services (MPS)

Municipal Parking Services, Inc. (MPS) is a pioneer in AI-driven enforcement and compliance technologies. Since 2013, MPS has leveraged its unique platform to deliver cloud-connected parking and safety solutions that reduce illegal parking, increase compliance, and improve safety outcomes. MPS solutions use embedded AI to automate license plate recognition, dynamic pricing, zone monitoring, and enforcement, creating safer, smarter communities. The company partners with leading safety organizations, including Vision Zero, the National Safety Council, IPMI, IACLEA, and IACP. Headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit for more info.

