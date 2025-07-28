Indvestia Ventures Files Suit Against Dirty Dough And Craveworthy Brands For Alleged Breach Of Contract

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indvestia Ventures LLC has officially filed a lawsuit in DuPage County Circuit Court against Dirty Dough Franchising LLC and its successor entity, Craveworthy LLC, citing breach of contract .

In 2023, Indvestia entered into a multi-state franchise development agreement that granted exclusive rights to expand Dirty Dough throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana. Relying on representations from Dirty Dough's leadership, Indvestia invested significant capital and began building a pipeline of franchisees across the region.

The suit alleges Dirty Dough failed to honor its obligations, including non-payment of agreed-upon franchise and royalty fees, and the failure to maintain legally required franchise registrations in Indiana-thereby obstructing Indvestia's ability to exercise its development rights.

In early 2024, Craveworthy Brands-a Chicago-based restaurant group led by former Jimmy John's CEO Gregg Majewski-acquired Dirty Dough and, as the legal successor, assumed its assets and liabilities. Despite this, Craveworthy has yet to fulfill the contractual obligations that Indvestia alleges are owed under the agreement.

Craveworthy markets itself as a "growth accelerator" for emerging restaurant concepts-recently announcing high-profile partnerships with Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken and Jon Taffer's Taffer's Tavern. According to Vick Mehta, Principal of Indvestia Ventures, "We believe in holding our partners accountable to the agreements they sign and the entrepreneurs they rely on. It's unfortunate that Craveworthy appears to prioritize brand promotion and celebrity partnerships while disregarding the obligations owed to those helping build its foundation."

"We look forward to our day in court," Mehta added. "This case is not just about a broken promise-it's about protecting the integrity of the franchising ecosystem and ensuring those who invest in good faith are treated fairly."

Indvestia Ventures is a strategic subsidiary of Indvestia Capital, an investment arm focused on fueling the expansion of high-potential emerging brands and startups across the retail landscape. By leveraging its deep experience in commercial real estate and retail development, Indvestia Ventures not only provides growth capital-but also strategic support, site selection guidance, and operational expertise to help brands scale faster and smarter.

SOURCE Indvestia Capital

